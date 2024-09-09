RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Driver stops train in time after seeing tractor on tracks in MP, mishap averted
September 09, 2024  22:25
File image
File image
A rail mishap was averted on Monday in Madhya Pradesh after a tractor stalled on the tracks and a train driver stopped in time by applying brakes, a police official said. 

The incident took place at Guramkhedi on Jabalpur-Itarsi rail route at 10am, Pipariya RPF police station in-charge Gopal Meena said. 

"The driver of Somnath Express applied brakes after seeing a tractor on the track. His alertness averted a mishap. An RPF team removed the tractor. Efforts are on to nab the tractor driver," Meena said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Haryana polls: Cow vigilante Bittu files nomination as independent
Haryana polls: Cow vigilante Bittu files nomination as independent

Bajrangi has been an accused in the case of Nuh violence that had started in July last year after a procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob.

Matter of foreign policy: SC rejects plea for halting arms export to Israel
Matter of foreign policy: SC rejects plea for halting arms export to Israel

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said Indian firms, involved in the export of arms and equipment to Israel, may be sued for breach of contractual obligations if they are stopped by...

RBI seen warming up for a neutral shift in stance
RBI seen warming up for a neutral shift in stance

With concern on food inflation ebbing with the monsoon progressing well, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is warming up to the idea of a change in stance to "neutral" from "withdrawal of accommodation", according to economists. In his...

Haryana man with mpox admitted to Delhi hospital
Haryana man with mpox admitted to Delhi hospital

It is not a part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of mpox, it underlined.

What to expect from Apple's 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 event
What to expect from Apple's 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 event

Tech giant Apple's highly anticipated "It's Glowtime" event is set to make waves on Monday, unveiling the new iPhone 16 along with other exciting updates.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances