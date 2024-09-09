Driver stops train in time after seeing tractor on tracks in MP, mishap averted

Driver stops train in time after seeing tractor on tracks in MP, mishap avertedSeptember 09, 2024 22:25
File image
A rail mishap was averted on Monday in Madhya Pradesh after a tractor stalled on the tracks and a train driver stopped in time by applying brakes, a police official said.
The incident took place at Guramkhedi on Jabalpur-Itarsi rail route at 10am, Pipariya RPF police station in-charge Gopal Meena said.
"The driver of Somnath Express applied brakes after seeing a tractor on the track. His alertness averted a mishap. An RPF team removed the tractor. Efforts are on to nab the tractor driver," Meena said. -- PTI
