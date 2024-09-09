RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi in fray in Haryana polls
September 09, 2024  21:29
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi/File image
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi/File image
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi alias Rajkumar Panchal, an accused in the Nuh violence case, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from NIT assembly segment in Faridabad on Monday. 

The assembly elections will be held in Haryana on October 5. 

In an official statement, district election officer Vikram Singh confirmed that Bajrangi has filed his nomination as an independent from NIT Faridabad seat. 

Bajrangi, who formed Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, has a long association with controversies. 

Bajrangi has been an accused in the case of Nuh violence that had started in July last year after a procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob. -- PTI
