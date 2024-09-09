Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi in fray in Haryana polls





The assembly elections will be held in Haryana on October 5.





In an official statement, district election officer Vikram Singh confirmed that Bajrangi has filed his nomination as an independent from NIT Faridabad seat.





Bajrangi, who formed Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, has a long association with controversies.





Bajrangi has been an accused in the case of Nuh violence that had started in July last year after a procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob. -- PTI

