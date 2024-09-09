RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Centre advisory to states for mpox: Screen, test
September 09, 2024  15:17
The Centre on Monday advised states and union territories to screen and test all suspect mpox cases in the community, and identify isolation facilities in hospitals for both suspect and confirmed patients. 

 In a letter sent to states and union territories on Monday, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra asked them prevent any undue panic amongst the masses.

 "No new case of Mpox has been reported in India in the current outbreak, and none of the samples in suspected cases have tested positive," he said, while emphasising the need to stay alert. 

 He underlined that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continues to closely monitor the evolving situation. He asked the states and UTs to review public health preparedness particularly at health facility level, identify isolation facilities in hospitals, and ensure availability of required logistics and trained human resources at such facilities. 

 He also called for the orientation of all key stakeholders with focus on surveillance units under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) at state and district levels to re-orient them on definitions of suspect, probable, confirmed cases, contact tracing and other surveillance activities. PTI 
