BSE Sensex top gainers today
September 09, 2024  19:11
Benchmark Sensex bounced back from early lows to close higher by nearly 376 points on Monday, snapping its four-day losing run following a rally in blue-chips ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 375.61 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 81,559.54. 

The index opened lower and hit a low of 80,895.05 points in early trade due to weak global trends. 

Later, it recovered from lows and jumped 469.43 points or 0.57 percent to hit the day's high of 81,653.36 as European markets opened with gains. 

The NSE Nifty went up by 84.25 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 24,936.40 after three days of fall. 

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. -- PTI
