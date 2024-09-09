RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP ex-MLA acquitted of assaulting civic official with bat
September 09, 2024  19:42
BJP ex-MLA Aakash Vijayvargiya (second from left)/File image
BJP ex-MLA Aakash Vijayvargiya (second from left)/File image
A special court on Monday acquitted former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aakash Vijayvargiya, son of powerful Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, in a case where a building inspector of the Indore Municipal Corporation was allegedly assaulted with a cricket bat in 2019. 

Besides Aakash Vijayvargiya, an MLA of the BJP which was then in opposition, nine other accused in the case were also acquitted of various charges, including assault and criminal intimidation, by the special court set up for trial of criminal matters involving MPs/MLAs, said a defence lawyer. 

The special court was presided over by Judge Dev Kumar. 

"The prosecution could not prove the charges in the case in the court. Due to this, the court acquitted Vijayvargiya and nine others," defence lawyer Udaypratap Singh Kushwah told reporters. 

"Another accused in the case was murdered (during pendency of the trial)," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Boxing chief's clarion call to save Olympic dream
World Boxing chief's clarion call to save Olympic dream

The Asian Boxing Confederation last month decided to stay with the IBA.

From IPL humiliation to Test debut: The unbelievable rise of Yash Dayal
From IPL humiliation to Test debut: The unbelievable rise of Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal's story is now one of resilience and redemption, proving that comebacks often speak louder than any setback.

England to unleash Archer for ODIs against Aus
England to unleash Archer for ODIs against Aus

England are set to host Australia for three Twenty20s, followed by a five-match ODI series. The first ODI will take place on September 19 at Trent Bridge.

Govt confirms mpox in traveller from disease-hit country
Govt confirms mpox in traveller from disease-hit country

It is not a part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of mpox, it underlined.

Shubman Gill's warning: Don't underestimate Bangladesh
Shubman Gill's warning: Don't underestimate Bangladesh

Bangladesh are poised to challenge India in a crucial two-match Test series starting September 19 in Chennai. Shubman Gill, has a stern warning for his teammates: don't underestimate the Tigers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances