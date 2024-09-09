BJP ex-MLA acquitted of assaulting civic official with bat





The special court was presided over by Judge Dev Kumar.





"The prosecution could not prove the charges in the case in the court. Due to this, the court acquitted Vijayvargiya and nine others," defence lawyer Udaypratap Singh Kushwah told reporters.





"Another accused in the case was murdered (during pendency of the trial)," he said. -- PTI

A special court on Monday acquitted former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aakash Vijayvargiya, son of powerful Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, in a case where a building inspector of the Indore Municipal Corporation was allegedly assaulted with a cricket bat in 2019.