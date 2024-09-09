RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ahead of assembly polls, Chinar corps commander reviews security in north Kashmir
September 09, 2024  22:30
File image
File image
Corps Commander of the Army's Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Monday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness in north Kashmir ahead of the assembly elections in the union territory. 

"Chinar Corps Commander visited Vajr Division, Kupwara and Tangdhar sector today to assess the security situation and review operational preparedness," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X. 

During interaction with the troops, Lt Gen Ghai highlighted the importance of situational awareness and strict vigilance to effectively counter emerging challenges, the Army said. 

The first phase of the three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to be held on September 18. 

Assembly segments in north Kashmir districts are going to polls in the last phase on October 1.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Haryana polls: Cow vigilante Bittu files nomination as independent
Haryana polls: Cow vigilante Bittu files nomination as independent

Bajrangi has been an accused in the case of Nuh violence that had started in July last year after a procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob.

Matter of foreign policy: SC rejects plea for halting arms export to Israel
Matter of foreign policy: SC rejects plea for halting arms export to Israel

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said Indian firms, involved in the export of arms and equipment to Israel, may be sued for breach of contractual obligations if they are stopped by...

RBI seen warming up for a neutral shift in stance
RBI seen warming up for a neutral shift in stance

With concern on food inflation ebbing with the monsoon progressing well, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is warming up to the idea of a change in stance to "neutral" from "withdrawal of accommodation", according to economists. In his...

Haryana man with mpox admitted to Delhi hospital
Haryana man with mpox admitted to Delhi hospital

It is not a part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of mpox, it underlined.

What to expect from Apple's 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 event
What to expect from Apple's 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 event

Tech giant Apple's highly anticipated "It's Glowtime" event is set to make waves on Monday, unveiling the new iPhone 16 along with other exciting updates.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances