RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
500 sniper rifle bullets seized in west Delhi
September 09, 2024  22:37
File image
File image
A routine traffic check in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area has led to the seizure of 500 sniper rifle bullets while being transported on a motorcycle, police said on Monday. 

A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered at Moti Nagar police station, a senior official said, adding that the Delhi police decided to conduct an investigation by its anti-terror unit Special Cell. 

"A police team under assistant sub-inspector Surender was on duty at Moti Nagar flyover on Saturday night. They tried to stop a black colour Yahama FZ-16 motorcycle coming from Patel Nagar side. But the rider picked up speed and tried to flee," the officer said. 

"The police team gave a chase to the motorcycle. While being chased, the man abandoned the vehicle near a traffic stop and fled," the officer said, adding on checking the vehicle, police found 10 boxes of live cartridges of 7.62 caliber. 

The officer further said that the vehicle was stolen from Shastri Park on January 15. 

The rider was using a fake registration number plate. 

"As the number of the live cartridges is big, the matter will be investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi police," said the officer. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Haryana polls: Cow vigilante Bittu files nomination as independent
Haryana polls: Cow vigilante Bittu files nomination as independent

Bajrangi has been an accused in the case of Nuh violence that had started in July last year after a procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob.

Matter of foreign policy: SC rejects plea for halting arms export to Israel
Matter of foreign policy: SC rejects plea for halting arms export to Israel

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said Indian firms, involved in the export of arms and equipment to Israel, may be sued for breach of contractual obligations if they are stopped by...

RBI seen warming up for a neutral shift in stance
RBI seen warming up for a neutral shift in stance

With concern on food inflation ebbing with the monsoon progressing well, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is warming up to the idea of a change in stance to "neutral" from "withdrawal of accommodation", according to economists. In his...

Haryana man with mpox admitted to Delhi hospital
Haryana man with mpox admitted to Delhi hospital

It is not a part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of mpox, it underlined.

What to expect from Apple's 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 event
What to expect from Apple's 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 event

Tech giant Apple's highly anticipated "It's Glowtime" event is set to make waves on Monday, unveiling the new iPhone 16 along with other exciting updates.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances