500 sniper rifle bullets seized in west Delhi





A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered at Moti Nagar police station, a senior official said, adding that the Delhi police decided to conduct an investigation by its anti-terror unit Special Cell.





"A police team under assistant sub-inspector Surender was on duty at Moti Nagar flyover on Saturday night. They tried to stop a black colour Yahama FZ-16 motorcycle coming from Patel Nagar side. But the rider picked up speed and tried to flee," the officer said.





"The police team gave a chase to the motorcycle. While being chased, the man abandoned the vehicle near a traffic stop and fled," the officer said, adding on checking the vehicle, police found 10 boxes of live cartridges of 7.62 caliber.





The officer further said that the vehicle was stolen from Shastri Park on January 15.





The rider was using a fake registration number plate.





"As the number of the live cartridges is big, the matter will be investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi police," said the officer. -- PTI

