20 cows die mysteriously in Haryana 'gaushala'
September 09, 2024  23:34
File image
About 20 cows died under suspicious circumstances on Monday in a 'gaushala' here and 10 more are in critical condition, the police said. 

The cause of their deaths in 'Nandigram Gaushala' in Haryana's Uncha village remained unclear and post-mortem of the cows will be conducted, they said. 

The police said a team of doctors are treating the cows that are in critical condition. 

According to police, Rupesh Yadav who handled work at the cow shelter said all the cows were fine till 8.30 pm on Sunday. 

When he returned around 5 am the next day, he saw that four cows were lying dead near the gate. 

More cows were found dead on checking inside, he said. Veterinary doctor Deepak Arya reached the 'gaushala' from Sunped village and examined the cows. 

Arya said that about 20 cows have died and 10 more are critically ill. 

The treatment of the sick cows continued till late Monday evening, he said. -- PTI
