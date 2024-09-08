There should be no lynching, be it of cows or..: RSS

Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar on Sunday asserted there should be "no man lynching and no cow lynching", in order to ensure that people from different faiths lived together in peace.





Talking to reporters here, the national executive member also said the RSS stood by the views expressed by its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, in favour of a caste census.





"What honourable Mohan ji has said is a view held by cent per cent volunteers of RSS. Caste is a reality which we cannot wish away. But we must take care to keep at bay the venom of casteism (jaativad ka dansh)", said Indresh.





He added, "Likewise, we are also of the view that there are, and there will be, many religions. But we must be on guard against religious fanaticism and the violence that it leads to. People should follow their own path while having respect for all".





When asked about frequent incidents of lynching by cow vigilantes, which opposition parties have blamed on the ascendance of BJP, an offshoot of the RSS, he said "In many parts of the country and the world people eat meat. But we must recognize that people are sensitive about cows. So, we should strive to create an environment in which there is no cow lynching and no man lynching. We should celebrate unity in diversity".





The RSS functionary, who is also a patron of "Pancham Dham", said the "international cultural organization's Bihar chapter" launched a programme on Ganesh Chaturthi which will conclude on Maha Shiv Ratri next year. -- PTI