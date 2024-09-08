RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul Gandhi arrives in US for 3-day visit
September 08, 2024  10:24
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his first visit abroad as the Leader of the Opposition Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as he arrived in the US city of Dallas. 

Taking to Facebook social media platform, the senior Congress leader wrote, "I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I've received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress."

"I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit," he added.

Gandhi will be in Dallas, Texas on September 8 and Washington DC on September 9 and 10. 

Gandhi will meet academics, journalists, representatives of think tanks, technocrats, businessmen and other people from the Indian diaspora and local community during his visit.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar admits mistake: 'Society doesn't like...'
Ajit Pawar admits mistake: 'Society doesn't like...'

Pawar tried to discourage party leader and state minister Dharmarao Baba Aatram's daughter Bhagyashri from crossing over to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP.

Those underestimating us...: AAP amid stalled alliance talks with Cong
Those underestimating us...: AAP amid stalled alliance talks with Cong

'AAP's clear goal is to remove the BJP from Haryana politics. But if anyone considers us weak, then it will be their biggest political error'

'Insurance should be bought for right reason'
'Insurance should be bought for right reason'

'We do not believe in fire sale. We don't do it.'

IPOs Soar on Bullish Market
IPOs Soar on Bullish Market

The IPO filing-to-approval lapsing ratio this year is the best in three years, underscoring the improvement in the IPO market's buoyancy.

Adversity To Altitude: Praveen's Inspirational Leap To Gold
Adversity To Altitude: Praveen's Inspirational Leap To Gold

Praveen Kumar etched his name in India's sporting folklore with a gold medal in the men's high jump men's high jump T64 event at the Paralympics on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances