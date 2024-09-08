Rahul Gandhi arrives in US for 3-day visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his first visit abroad as the Leader of the Opposition Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as he arrived in the US city of Dallas.





Taking to Facebook social media platform, the senior Congress leader wrote, "I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I've received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress."





"I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit," he added.





Gandhi will be in Dallas, Texas on September 8 and Washington DC on September 9 and 10.





Gandhi will meet academics, journalists, representatives of think tanks, technocrats, businessmen and other people from the Indian diaspora and local community during his visit.