Preamble of Constitution read out after 'aarti' at Ganesh pandal
September 08, 2024  18:55
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Devotees read out the Preamble of the Constitution after aarti at a Ganesh pandal in Maharashtra's Jalna district, with one of the organisers on Sunday saying the novel move was aimed at fostering democratic principles and national unity as well as make people aware of their fundamental rights.

By reading out the Preamble on Saturday, the mandal is not only paying obeisance to Lord Ganesh but also to the values enshrined in the Constitution, said Ashok Pangarkar, president of the Ganesh Mahasangh, which organised the festivity.

Those who were invited for the event included former Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raisaheb Dane, MLA Kailash Gorantyla, among others, he added.   -- PTI
