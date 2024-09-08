RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Magadh Express splits into two near Bihar's Buxar
September 08, 2024  14:41
image
The coupling of Magadh Express from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 11.08 am between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations, they said.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway Sharswati Chandra told PTI, "... the incident took place when the coupling of the Magadh Express (20802) from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations."

"The incident occurred when the train passed Twiniganj. It uncoupled between coach no S-7, the 13th from train engine and coach no S-6, the 14th from the engine between Twininganj- Raghunathpur in down line. A rescue team as well as technical teams have reached the spot and officials are trying to rectify it at the earliest", said the CPRO.

Train traffic on the down line is affected for some time, said the CPRO, adding it will be restored in an hour or so.

An inquiry will be ordered to probe the exact cause of the incident, he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Anti-drone systems deployed in Manipur amid surge in attacks
Anti-drone systems deployed in Manipur amid surge in attacks

The use of drones to mount attacks was new to the ethnic clashes in Manipur that left over 200 people dead since May last year.

From Udupi to Auckland: Lord Ganesha's Pix
From Udupi to Auckland: Lord Ganesha's Pix

ou can e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location, details about your Lord Ganesha and what this festival means to you. We will publish the best entries right here on Rediff.com.

NSA Ajit Doval heads to Russia for peace talks
NSA Ajit Doval heads to Russia for peace talks

The Meeting of BRICS and BRICS Plus High-Level Security Officials is scheduled to be held in St Petersburg from September 10-12.

Randhir Singh first Indian to be elected as OCA president
Randhir Singh first Indian to be elected as OCA president

A five-time Olympic shooter, Randhir Singh was the lone eligible candidate for the OCA president's post.

Paralympics: How Navdeep Turned Taunts Into Triumph
Paralympics: How Navdeep Turned Taunts Into Triumph

Paralympics gold medallist Navdeep Singh, who suffered from dwarfism, endured not just the usual rigours of training but cruel taunts from onlookers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances