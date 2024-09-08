RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lucknow building collapse: Death toll rises to 8
September 08, 2024  08:20
image
The death toll in the building collapse in Lucknow climbed to eight with rescuers pulling out three more bodies from the debris, officials said on Sunday.
 
Twenty-eight people were injured when the three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on Saturday evening.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three people, who were identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35), during the rescue operation, Relief Commissioner G S Naveen said.

The operation is still underway.

A senior district administration official said they are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the rubble.

Police said the building was constructed around four years ago and some construction work was underway at the time of the incident. Most of the victims were working on the ground floor when the incident occurred at 4:45 pm on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Lok Bandhu Hospital, in the district. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: Bethica's Chana Dal Modak
Recipe: Bethica's Chana Dal Modak

Make this Ganesh Chaturthi a modak fest!

Chhoti Si Asha...
Chhoti Si Asha...

Shreekant Sambrani tells himself over and over again, don't lose heart in these dire times, there is asha (hope) still, in the divine voice of Asha Bhosle.

India, China have role...: Meloni on Ukraine conflict
India, China have role...: Meloni on Ukraine conflict

On Thursday, Putin also said that he was in touch with India, Brazil and China on the Ukraine conflict.

Navdeep's javelin gold: A story of grit and triumph!
Navdeep's javelin gold: A story of grit and triumph!

Navdeep Singh's journey to the gold medal was filled with dramatic twists and turns.

Eye of the tiger: Sabalenka roars back to win US Open!
Eye of the tiger: Sabalenka roars back to win US Open!

Tiger-tattooed Aryna Sabalenka clawed her way back from injury and disappointment to hoist the US Open trophy at last.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances