Haryana poll: AAP-Cong finalise seat-sharing deal

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls with the latter agreeing to contest on five seats, party sources said on Sunday.

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said the alliance might be forged on Monday.

"Talks between Congress' Deepak Babaria and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have been progressing in a positive direction. There are chances that the alliance might be finalised by tomorrow. AAP has agreed on contesting five seats in the state," said an AAP source.

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said both Congress and his party are trying to forge an alliance for the Haryana elections by keeping aside their individual aspirations.

Chadha said while the parties are yet to reach a consensus on the alliance, the talks are progressing in a "positive" direction and they are hopeful of a good outcome.

He, however, added that the AAP will not proceed with the alliance "if there is no win-win situation".

"The talks are happening in a positive atmosphere. Both parties are working towards contesting the elections together, prioritizing unity and the demands of the people of Haryana, while setting aside individual party and candidate aspirations," he told PTI.

"Ball by ball commentary cannot be done on the seat-sharing arrangement. Both the parties have desire and hope to form an alliance," he added.

Polling in Haryana to the 90-member assembly will take place on October 5.