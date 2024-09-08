RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Haryana BJP vice president G L Sharma joins Congress
September 08, 2024  21:36
image
Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party vice president G L Sharma joined the Congress on Sunday with more than 250 office bearers and several workers of the BJP and other organisations also taking membership of the Congress along with Sharma, the Congress said in a statement.

Sharma was the chairman of the Dairy Development Corporation in the Haryana government.

Former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda congratulated G L Sharma on his homecoming to the Congress.

"The Congress is the only party in the country where the interests of all communities are safe. We will all work together to make the state number one again in employment, development, sports and investment," Hooda said. 

Leaving the BJP, Gurugram district secretary Mahesh Vashishth, Rohtak Lok Sabha IT cell head Praveen Mudgil, Beni Prasad Gaur from the legal cell, Prajapati Samaj Gurugram president Bastiram and others joined the Congress, the party added in the statement.  -- PTI
