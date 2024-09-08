RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP trying to 'intimidate' Hindus in J-K: Farooq
September 08, 2024  12:10
Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party top brass was focussing its election campaign on Jammu as they want to "intimidate" the Hindu voters of Jammu and Kashmir by creating false fears.

He also accused the BJP of misleading the people by claiming that terrorism will rise again if the National Conference and Congress alliance came to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They (BJP) want to threaten the Hindu community. They think the Hindus will vote for them but today the Hindus have changed. First they (BJP) sought votes in the name of Ram and now they want to intimidate them," Abdullah charged.

He was speaking to reporters at Naseembagh mausoleum of National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdulla after paying tributes to the party founder on his 42nd death anniversary.

"They repealed Article 370 (of the Constitution) but did terrorism end? Terrorism is rising again and it is all their responsibility," he said.

Abdullah was responding to a question on why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were campaigning in Jammu while ignoring Kashmir.

Reacting to Shah's criticism of the NC-Congress coalition during his visit to Jammu, the former chief minister said he was only trying to malign his party.
 
"But, God willing they won't succeed. Our efforts will pave way to serve for the betterment of our people. The home minster can keep saying much about us as he wants but I want to tell him that we are against that Bharat, which they want to create. Bharat belongs to all -- Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I've done my part': Moeen Ali quits international cricket!
'I've done my part': Moeen Ali quits international cricket!

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has retired from international cricket at age 37.

'India to bid for 2030 Youth Games but focus on 2036 Olympics'
'India to bid for 2030 Youth Games but focus on 2036 Olympics'

The 2030 Youth Olympics will be the fifth edition of the international event.

Will The Jats Return To Power In Haryana?
Will The Jats Return To Power In Haryana?

Since it was formed 58 years ago, Haryana has had Jat chief ministers for 33 of those.

Ajit Pawar admits mistake: 'Society doesn't like...'
Ajit Pawar admits mistake: 'Society doesn't like...'

Pawar tried to discourage party leader and state minister Dharmarao Baba Aatram's daughter Bhagyashri from crossing over to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP.

Those underestimating us...: AAP amid stalled alliance talks with Cong
Those underestimating us...: AAP amid stalled alliance talks with Cong

'AAP's clear goal is to remove the BJP from Haryana politics. But if anyone considers us weak, then it will be their biggest political error'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances