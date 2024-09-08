RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ajit Doval to visit Russia for peace talks: Reports
September 08, 2024  11:05
image
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will visit Russia this week for talks on achieving a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, according to several media reports.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia and Ukraine in the past two months.

Modi has been actively involved in peace efforts. During his visit to Russia this July, Modi reiterated to President Vladimir Putin that "this is not an era for war." 

A month later, Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, reaffirming India's commitment to peace.

On Thursday, Putin, speaking at a panel discussion at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok, said that he was in touch with India, Brazil and China on the Ukraine conflict.
