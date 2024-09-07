RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Trackman's heroics avert major train disaster on Konkan Railway
September 07, 2024  20:46
In a remarkable display of alertness and bravery, trackman Mahadeva averted a major train accident on the Konkan Railway line between Kumta and Honnavar.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at around 4.50 am on Friday when Mahadeva, on routine duty, noticed an incomplete welding of the track joint in the area.

At the time, the Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi Rajdhani Express was approaching this route. 

Sensing imminent danger, Mahadeva quickly contacted the Kumta station to stop the train. 

However, the express had already left the station and was speeding toward the hazardous section.

Undeterred, Mahadeva made a frantic attempt to contact the loco pilot directly, but communication could not be established.

With just minutes to act, he made a split-second decision. 

He sprinted along the tracks, covering half a kilometre in just five minutes. 

In the nick of time, he flagged down the train and brought it to a halt, avoiding a potential disaster, the officials said.

Once the welding work was completed, the Rajdhani Express safely resumed its journey towards Karwar. 

The quick actions of Mahadeva, who risked his life to ensure the safety of hundreds of passengers, were widely praised. -- PTI
