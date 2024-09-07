Tibetan govt-in-exile hosts Arunachal CM Khandu led high-level delegation





The leaders, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in the long-life prayers for the Dalai Lama which were held on Saturday morning at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang in the north Indian hill town of Dharamshala.





After the prayer ceremony, the Central Tibetan Administration held an event to welcome the delegation from Arunachal Pradesh.





The delegation included Tapir Gao, MP and co-convener of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet; Pasang Dorjee Sona, minister for education and tourism; and Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai. Sikyong/ CTA president Pempa Tsering expresses his gratitude towards all the leaders and people of Arunachal Pradesh as they have organised this long-life prayer. -- ANI

The Tibetan government-in-exile held a felicitation event to welcome the leaders of Arunachal Pradesh in Dharamshala on Saturday.