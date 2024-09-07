RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three injured in Himachal factory blast
September 07, 2024  00:55
Three people have been injured in a blast at a factory in Jharmajri village in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi-Barotiwala industrial area, officials said on Friday. 

The incident, which took place at Wipro Enterprises factory on Thursday, came to light the following day when workers halted work in protest, shouting slogans at the gate over the lack of safety equipment and the management's indifferent attitude towards their welfare, the officials said. 

Sunil Thakur, Rajiv and a trainee sustained burns in the incident, they said, adding that Sunil has been referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment. 

According to Rajiv, the blast occurred due to a reaction while they were preparing a mixture for shaving cream, the officials said. 

After news of the protest and blast spread on social media, Harbans Rana, General Secretary of the Indian National Trade Union Congress Federation, visited the site and spoke to the injured workers, they added. -- PTI
