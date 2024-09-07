NRC receipt number must for new Aadhaar in Assam





"Applications for Aadhaar cards are more than the population...It indicates that there are doubtful citizens and we have decided that new applicants will have to submit their NRC application receipt number," the chief minister said at a press conference in Guwahati.





This will "stop the influx of illegal foreigners" and the state government will be 'very strict" in issuing Aadhaar cards, he said.





"It will not be easy to get Aadhaar in Assam," Sarma said.





Submission of the NRC application receipt number will not be applicable for the 9.55 lakh people whose biometrics were locked during the National Register of Citizens process, and they will get their cards, he added. -- PTI

