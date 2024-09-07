RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NC leader faces action over hate speech in J-K rally
September 07, 2024  18:54
Authorities in Srinagar have recommended filing a case against a National Conference leader for allegedly inciting hatred at an election rally of party leader Omar Abdullah in the Ganderbal segment of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. 

Nodal officer, Model Code of Conduct, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani recommended registering an FIR against Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, former sarpanch, for using the term "assassination" during an election speech at Kachan in Ganderbal. 

"Given the gravity of the situation, it is recommended that stringent action be taken against the said person. An FIR should be lodged against the culprit under the applicable laws for promoting hatred through his speech and violating the model code of conduct," the nodal officer said in the letter to the concerned official. 

Ganaie, during an election rally where Abdullah was present, said, "We can kill" anyone for disrespecting the party flag. 

In a video, which formed the basis of the complaint, Ganaie was, however, promptly stopped by Abdullah and prevented from addressing the rally any further. -- PTI
