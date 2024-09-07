RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Motivational speaker arrested in TN after tiff with visually impaired TN teacher
September 07, 2024  22:23
A 'motivational' speaker who stoked controversy by his remarks on rebirth and for his brazen argument on 'sin and punya' with a differently-abled government school teacher was arrested on Saturday, the police said. 

Following a complaint from a member of an association committed to the welfare of the differently-abled people, he was arrested at the airport on his arrival from abroad. 

He was later produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, a police officer said adding provisions of relevant laws have been invoked against him. 

The motivation speaker, Maha Vishnu, was the founder of Paramporul Foundation and who gives lectures and holds training programmes on yoga practices and meditation. 

Days ago, the visually impaired teacher, Shankar, strongly objected to remarks based on Karma and rebirth in a school programme meant for motivating students. 

The founder of the foundation argued with the teacher over the issue and a video clip of his arguments, some of which appeared inappropriate and harsh, was widely shared in the social media. -- PTI
