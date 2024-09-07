RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Manipur: 3 bunkers of militants destroyed by security forces
September 07, 2024  10:55
image
Security forces have destroyed three bunkers in Churachandpur district after militants launched rocket attacks in adjoining Bishnupur that killed one person and injured six others, a police statement said.

The operation was undertaken in Mualsang and Laika Mualsau villages in Churachandpur district on Friday.

'Militants deployed long-range rockets among the civilian population in two locations of Bishnupur district in one of which one senior citizen civilian expired and six other civilians were injured,' the statement said.

Police teams and additional security forces conducted a combing operation in the adjoining hill ranges.

'Two bunkers at Mualsang village and one bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur were destroyed,' it said.

Police teams including the Bishnupur SP rushed to the area and were fired upon by suspected militants but the police team retaliated and repelled the attack.

A military helicopter has been deployed to conduct aerial patrolling, it added.

High-level security meetings have been held to take stock of the law and order situation, it said.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise, the statement added.    

Suspected militants fired two rockets in Bishnupur district on Friday, killing one person and injuring six others, as tension gripped Imphal Valley following high-tech attacks over the past few days.

The rocket attacks came after drones were employed to drop bombs on people at two nearby places in Imphal West district earlier this week.

Both were earlier unheard of in the state where ethnic violence left over 200 people dead and thousands homeless since May last year.

People in peripheral areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts turned off their lights on Friday night following sightings of multiple drones, officials said.

Multiple drones were sighted at Narainsena, Nambol Kamong in Bishnupur district and Pukhao, Dolaithabi, Shantipur in Imphal East district creating panic in the areas, they added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UN revises list, Modi not to address UNGA session
UN revises list, Modi not to address UNGA session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address the annual debate at the United Nations General Assembly session later this month, according to a revised provisional list of speakers issued by the UN.

This US Open champ is going viral. Here's why
This US Open champ is going viral. Here's why

Kichenok and former French Open singles champion Ostapenko did not drop a set en route to winning their first Grand Slam doubles title as a team.

Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris
Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris

During the Ganpati festival, you can look every inch the Marathi mulgi.

Hindu group endorses Trump over Harris for US President
Hindu group endorses Trump over Harris for US President

Hindus for America First, a newly created grassroots organisation, has announced it will endorse Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and launch a campaign against Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in the key...

'It's A Difficult Road Ahead For Vijay'
'It's A Difficult Road Ahead For Vijay'

'There was a time when a movie star could win an election just by stepping into politics. That era is over.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances