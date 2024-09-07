RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Malayalam superstar Mammootty turns 73; fans and celebs extend wishes
September 07, 2024  18:05
Hundreds of fans, celebrities and politicians greeted Malayalam superstar Mammootty on his 73rd birthday on Saturday. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted a heart-warming picture of them both sharing a stage on social media and greeted the senior actor. 

Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal took to Facebook to wish the megastar. 

He uploaded a picture of him kissing Mammootty during an event and posted "Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka". 

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the residence of Mammootty in Kochi to wish their dearest actor. 

However, Mammootty who was in Chennai with his family greeted everyone through a video call. 

His fans celebrated his birthday by cutting cake and setting off crackers. 

The pan-Indian actor will soon be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon's film titled Dominic and the Ladies Purse. -- PTI
