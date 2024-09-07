RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maharashtra BJP MLA's dance moves go viral
September 07, 2024  12:30
BJP MLA Prashant Bamb/Courtesy Facebook
BJP MLA Prashant Bamb/Courtesy Facebook
A video showing BJP MLA Prashant Bamb from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district dancing on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's hit song "Khaike paan Banaras wala" has gone viral on social media. 

While some netizens praised the legislator for his dance moves, several others criticised him saying that while farmers in parts of Marathwada region were reeling under crop losses, he was dancing. 

Bamb represents the Gangapur assembly seat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. 

He won the seat for the second time in the 2019 assembly elections. 

He performed the dance during a programme organised on Thursday night. 

When contacted, Bamb told PTI, "An entertainment programme is organised every year for my party workers. During this year's event held at Mhaismal, a famous tourist destination, I danced to the 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' song. Before that, I also sang a Lavani, which is a part of Maharashtra's culture. I don't see anything wrong in it." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha
Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha

You can e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location, details about your Lord Ganesha and what this festival means to you. We will publish the best entries right here on Rediff.com.

Day after rocket attacks, 5 killed in fresh violence in Manipur
Day after rocket attacks, 5 killed in fresh violence in Manipur

One person was shot dead in his sleep while four others were killed in subsequent exchange of fire between armed men of two warring communities, a police officer said.

Ruturaj gets a taste of hero-worship
Ruturaj gets a taste of hero-worship

The gesture was reminiscent of fan reverence in a similar manner for Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings teammate and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni

'Yahan Rehna Bada Mushkil Hai'
'Yahan Rehna Bada Mushkil Hai'

'Ajit Doval said, "They are threatening us now".'

Sema's Paralympic bronze, a testimony of his steely grit
Sema's Paralympic bronze, a testimony of his steely grit

Sema's rise in para-athletics has been nothing short of inspiring.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances