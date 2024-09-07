RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Local BJP leader, associates booked for demolishing house in UP
September 07, 2024  19:55
File image
File image
The police booked a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader and his associates for allegedly demolishing a house built on a plot of land along a highway in Prayagraj using a bulldozer, officials said on Saturday. 

Deputy commissioner of police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Kumar said Ghurpur police station was informed about the demolition on September 5 by the building's owner Abhishek Tripathi. 

He said a police team inspected the spot and registered an FIR based on Tripathi's complaint. 

Two persons have been arrested in the case and the bulldozer was seized, Kumar added. 

In his complaint, Tripathi alleged that local BJP leader Raees Chandra Shukla's aides Alankar Singh and Chandrasen, along with around 30 unidentified people, demolished his house and its boundary wall on September 5 and looted his belongings. 

According to Tripathi, a land dispute case was going on in a court over the property between him and Raees Chandra Shukla, his son Sandeep Shukla, Devendra Singh, Harshita Rautela, Tapas Kesarwani and Abhishek Gupta. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

RG Kar ex-principal's nexus with co-accused caused loss to govt: CBI
RG Kar ex-principal's nexus with co-accused caused loss to govt: CBI

The central probe agency had also placed the findings before a special court in Kolkata during a hearing earlier in the week, he said.

SEE: Sachin Tendulkar's Ganesh Chaturthi Ritual
SEE: Sachin Tendulkar's Ganesh Chaturthi Ritual

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a special video on Twitter, where he was seen performing the traditional Ganpati Aarti.

Women voters outnumber men in 8 Srinagar assembly constituencies
Women voters outnumber men in 8 Srinagar assembly constituencies

Women outnumber men in six of the eight assembly constituencies with Central Shalteng and Eidgah segments being the exceptions.

Former Liverpool skipper Yeats passes away
Former Liverpool skipper Yeats passes away

Former Liverpool captain and Scotland defender Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86

Assam introduces new Aadhaar issuance rules for fresh applicants
Assam introduces new Aadhaar issuance rules for fresh applicants

This will "stop the influx of illegal foreigners" and the state government will be 'very strict" in issuing Aadhaar cards, he said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances