Local BJP leader, associates booked for demolishing house in UP





Deputy commissioner of police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Kumar said Ghurpur police station was informed about the demolition on September 5 by the building's owner Abhishek Tripathi.





He said a police team inspected the spot and registered an FIR based on Tripathi's complaint.





Two persons have been arrested in the case and the bulldozer was seized, Kumar added.





In his complaint, Tripathi alleged that local BJP leader Raees Chandra Shukla's aides Alankar Singh and Chandrasen, along with around 30 unidentified people, demolished his house and its boundary wall on September 5 and looted his belongings.





According to Tripathi, a land dispute case was going on in a court over the property between him and Raees Chandra Shukla, his son Sandeep Shukla, Devendra Singh, Harshita Rautela, Tapas Kesarwani and Abhishek Gupta. -- PTI

