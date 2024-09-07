Kannada filmmaker booked for crew member's death in set





The incident occurred on September 3 during the shooting of Kannada movie titled Manada Kadalu near Adakamaranahalli in Dasanapura in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.





According to the police, light boy Mohan Kumar (24) reportedly fell from a ladder during the shooting of the film and sustained severe injuries.





He was shifted to a hopsital, where he died.





"Based on a complaint we received from the victim's brother, a case was registered against Bhat and three others, including the assistant director and producer," a senior police officer said.





"We have served notice to those named in the FIR and further investigation is underway," he said.





Meanwhile, Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) that began in 2017, with the intention of providing a justice platform for neglected and deprived groups in the film industry, including workers, has expressed condolences to victim Kumar and his family. -- PTI

