RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kannada filmmaker booked for crew member's death in set
September 07, 2024  15:49
Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat/Courtesy Facebook
Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat/Courtesy Facebook
A case has been registered against Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat and three others after a crew member allegedly fell from a 30-foot ladder during the shooting of a film, following which he died, the police said on Saturday. 

The incident occurred on September 3 during the shooting of Kannada movie titled Manada Kadalu near Adakamaranahalli in Dasanapura in Madanayakanahalli police station limits. 

According to the police, light boy Mohan Kumar (24) reportedly fell from a ladder during the shooting of the film and sustained severe injuries. 

He was shifted to a hopsital, where he died. 

"Based on a complaint we received from the victim's brother, a case was registered against Bhat and three others, including the assistant director and producer," a senior police officer said. 

"We have served notice to those named in the FIR and further investigation is underway," he said. 

Meanwhile, Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) that began in 2017, with the intention of providing a justice platform for neglected and deprived groups in the film industry, including workers, has expressed condolences to victim Kumar and his family. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Vinesh, Bajrang were Congress pawns: Brij Bhushan
Vinesh, Bajrang were Congress pawns: Brij Bhushan

'This was all conspired to gain a hold on the Wrestling Federation of India and to attack the BJP and its ideology...This team of Rahul, the Congress keeps doing these things.'

Hit by car, Delhi man dragged 10 metres before death; driver held
Hit by car, Delhi man dragged 10 metres before death; driver held

Lekhraj got stuck under the car's wheels but Dubey allegedly kept driving the vehicle, the officer said.

What makes Musheer Khan stand out from his peers
What makes Musheer Khan stand out from his peers

'Agar aap mehnat se kisi cheez ke peeche pad jaaye, shiddat se kisi cheez ke peeche pad jaaye to wo zarur milti hai.'

5 killed in fresh Manipur violence; 3 militant bunkers destroyed
5 killed in fresh Manipur violence; 3 militant bunkers destroyed

One person was shot dead in his sleep while four others were killed in subsequent exchange of fire between armed men of two warring communities, a police officer said.

Paralympics: Prachi Yadav enters canoe sprint final
Paralympics: Prachi Yadav enters canoe sprint final

Prachi had finished eighth in the Tokyo Paralympics final of the women's VL2 event.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances