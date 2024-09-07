RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hand grenade found near Kandla port in Gujarat
September 07, 2024  21:41
File image
File image
A hand grenade was found in a consignment imported by a waste cloth unit at the Kandla special economic zone in Gujarat on Saturday, the police said.   
The grenade, believed to be of a kind used by the United States armed forces, was not `live', said an official. 

It was found when the consignment was being sorted, said Superintendent of Police, Kutch (East), Sagar Bagmar.      

"The hand grenade is not live, and primarily appears to belong to the US Army. Police are investigating the matter," he said. 

Situated nine km from Kandla Port,  Kandla SEZ is considered to be the country's largest multi-product functional SEZ, spread over 1,000 acres with more than 300 units operating within its limits. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Williamson reveals his favourite among cricket's elite
Williamson reveals his favourite among cricket's elite

The Kiwi star showered praise on Root for the phenomenal display he has produced on the crease. He admitted that he is a fan of the Englishman and the other two members of the 'Fab Four', Virat Kohli and Steven Smith.

Raveendran on why Byju's auditor BDO resigned
Raveendran on why Byju's auditor BDO resigned

Byju's audit firm BDO had suggested backdating of reports, which the company refused, and their resignation is more of optics, a top official of the edtech firm alleged on Saturday. Speaking on the resignation of BDO as its audit firm,...

After 25 years, Pak army admits role in Kargil War
After 25 years, Pak army admits role in Kargil War

In his speech, General Munir highlighted the role of the army in defending the motherland with the support of the people of Pakistan and also touched upon various conflicts with India, including the Kargil War.

In Pictures - England tighten grip on third Test as Sri Lanka stumble
In Pictures - England tighten grip on third Test as Sri Lanka stumble

IMAGES from the third Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday

From beard to hairstyle, club-thrower Pranav and father Sanjeev share an unshakeable bond
From beard to hairstyle, club-thrower Pranav and father Sanjeev share an unshakeable bond

Paris Paralympics Pranav Soorma and his father Sanjeev have quite a few things in common, the most striking being their looks -- well-groomed beards complimented by their ponytail hairstyle.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances