Gas leak from LPG wagon in Gujarat's Kheda, cooling operations underway
September 07, 2024  21:12
image
An incident of gas leakage from an LPG tanker wagon was reported near Kanij railway station in Kheda on Saturday, an official said. 

Nadiad Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. 

The goods train has been halted. 

Cooling operations on the LPG tanker are underway, an official said. Railway PRO Pradeep Sharma told ANI, "There is an incident of gas leakage from HPCL wagon. Downline is operational and trains coming from Vadodara to Ahmedabad are operational. Work is underway." Further information is awaited.
