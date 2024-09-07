RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid fanfare
September 07, 2024  13:10
Devotees transport Lord Ganesh's idol in a train ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Mumbai Central Railway Station/ANI Photo
The 10-day Ganesh festival began in Maharashtra on Saturday, with idols of the deity being installed in homes and at public pandals across the state amid fanfare and gaiety. 

Families, including children and elderly members, stepped out of their homes early morning to bring their beloved god home amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the beating of drums. 

Many people were seen carrying the idols of Lord Ganesh in autorickshaws, cars, and other modes of transport. 

Traditional 'dhol-tasha' (drum) troupes accompanied the processions which began in the morning. Many mandals - groups that celebrate the festival in public places -- brought in their Ganesh idols with grand processions in the last few days. 

The idols will be installed at homes and in pandals with rituals. 

Devotees thronged vegetable and flower markets, sweet shops and roadside stalls for buying flowers, puja materials, sweets and decorative items. 

Several politicians and celebrities from Bollywood install idols of the deity of wisdom and knowledge in their homes every year. 

In Mumbai, around 15,000 police personnel besides senior officials have been deployed for security during the 10-day festival. 

As many as 32 deputy commissioners of police, 45 assistant commissioners, 2,435 officials, 12,420 constables, home guards and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Riot Control Unit will be on the streets, an official said. 

More than 2,500 Ganesh mandals and lakhs of households in the financial capital of the country will be celebrating the festival. 

Authorities received 3,358 applications from Ganesh mandals, and permission to put up pandals was granted to 2,635 mandals as on Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. -- PTI
