Five members of a family injured in wolf attack in MP's Khandwa





The incident took place at 2:30am in Malgaon village in tribal-dominated Khalwa tehsil, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Harsud sub divisional officer of police Sandeep Vaskale told reporters.





"After the family started screaming, neighbours and others arrived and chased away the wolf. A woman has sustained wounds on her hands while four men have been bitten on the hands. They are being treated in Khandwa Medical College Hospital," the SDOP said.





Divisional forest officer Rakesh Damor told reporters the injured have been given rabies shots and medicines.





It was not known if the wolf has been captured.





The incident comes at a time when wolf attacks in Bahraich in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have made national headlines. -- PTI

