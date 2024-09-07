RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Five killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam
September 07, 2024  12:07
File image
File image
Five people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday morning, the police said. 

One person was shot dead in his sleep while four others were killed in subsequent exchange of fire between armed men of two warring communities, a police officer said. 

Militants entered the house of the person who lived alone in an isolated location around 5 km from the district headquarters and shot him dead in his sleep, he said. 

After the killing, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed men of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district headquarters, leading to the deaths of four armed persons, including three hills-based militants, the officer said. 

Further details are awaited. 

Earlier this week, fresh arson broke out in the district after suspected "village volunteers" burnt down an abandoned three-room house of a retired police officer at Jakuradhor in Borobekra police station said. -- PTI
