Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise, nobody injured





The flames were doused within half-an-hour.





The fire started in the duct on the fourth floor of Savera Heights in Nehru Nagar around 2.30 pm, said a release issued by the civic body.





Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot immediately, it said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. -- PTI

A minor fire broke out in the electrical duct in a 16-storey residential building in Kurla (East) area in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon but no one was injured in the incident, officials said.