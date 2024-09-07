RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise, nobody injured
September 07, 2024  19:31
File image
A minor fire broke out in the electrical duct in a 16-storey residential building in Kurla (East) area in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon but no one was injured in the incident, officials said. 

The flames were doused within half-an-hour. 

The fire started in the duct on the fourth floor of Savera Heights in Nehru Nagar around 2.30 pm, said a release issued by the civic body. 

Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot immediately, it said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. -- PTI
