RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Drones sighted in Manipur, people turn off lights
September 07, 2024  09:18
image
People in peripheral areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts of Manipur turned off their lights on Friday night following sightings of multiple drones, officials said.

Drones were employed by militants to drop bombs on people at two nearby places in Imphal West district earlier this week.

On Friday night, multiple drones were sighted at Narainsena, Nambol Kamong in Bishnupur district and Pukhao, Dolaithabi, Shantipur in Imphal East district creating panic in the areas, the officials said.

Panicked villagers turned off lights at home. Security forces are on high alert in peripheral areas to monitor the movement of large groups of people, an official said.

Several illumination rounds were fired in the sky in Bishnupur district creating panic and confusion among the public. It was not clear if security forces or others had fired those.

The use of drones as a weapon was first noticed in Manipur on September 1 in Koutruk village in Imphal West district.

In the attack in which guns were also used, two persons were killed and nine others were injured.

The remote-controlled small flying device was employed again in Senjam Chirang, around three km away, the next day, injuring three persons.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal party to 'criminal conspiracy': CBI charge sheet
Kejriwal party to 'criminal conspiracy': CBI charge sheet

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was 'party to the criminal conspiracy' of the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy since the beginning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged in its latest supplementary...

Sinner unbothered by injury before US Open final
Sinner unbothered by injury before US Open final

The 23-year-old said he expected Britain's Draper, who reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time, to be a strong contender.

What Tata Boss Chandra Earns
What Tata Boss Chandra Earns

Rs 135.3 crore. How much of it was salary, and how much commission?

In Pictures - Fritz outlasts Tiafoe; meets Sinner in US Open final
In Pictures - Fritz outlasts Tiafoe; meets Sinner in US Open final

Images from the US Open men's singles semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

'We Have To Defeat The BJP'
'We Have To Defeat The BJP'

The Congress has proposed AAP should contest five seats while the Samajwadi Party and Left parties could contest one seat each.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances