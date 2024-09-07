RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSF chief visits forward areas along LoC to review operational preparedness
September 07, 2024  16:51
BSF chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary/File image

Director general of Border Security Force Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district to review the operational preparedness of the force. 

Chawdhary visited the forward locations along the LoC in the Kupwara district where he was briefed about the security situation and operational preparedness of the unit deployed there, officials said. 

They said the BSF DG lauded the professionalism and steadfastness of the personnel in executing their duties. Chawdhary on Friday visited the Jammu and Kashmir Police headquarters in Srinagar and interacted with director general of police RR Swain. 

The two officials discussed the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, including the counter-infiltration measures put in place to prevent entry of terrorists into the Union Territory from across the LoC. -- PTI
