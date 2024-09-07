Boeing Starliner back to Earth without Sunita, Barry onboard





"NASA and Boeing welcomed #Starliner back to Earth at 12:01am ET (0401 UTC) on Saturday, Sept. 7, following the uncrewed spacecraft's landing in New Mexico concluding its flight test to the @Space_Station," NASA said in a post on X.





NASA said that while the Starliner makes its return to Earth, both Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams are safe aboard the International Space Station with a SpaceX Dragon vehicle available in case of an emergency, and later as part of the Crew9 mission.





The uncrewed spacecraft's safe return could be vital for the overall Boeing Starliner programme.

Boeing Starliner spacecraft returned to Earth successfully as it landed in New Mexico on Saturday.