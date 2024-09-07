RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal Medical Council issues notice to RG Kar ex-principal
September 07, 2024  21:16
RG Kar Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh (centre)/ANI Photo
RG Kar Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh (centre)/ANI Photo
The West Bengal Medical Council on Saturday issued a showcause notice to arrested ex-RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the health facility, an official said. 

The 'showcause notice' to Ghosh is a step before the council takes any decision on cancelling his medical registration, he said. 

Dr Ghosh has been served with a showcause notice. We have given him a three-day time to reply to the same," the official said. 

Ghosh has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. 

The allegations of financial irregularities at the hospital came to light after the body of a woman doctor was recovered from there on August 9. 

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty in the health facility. 

The incident triggered a nationwide protest. 

Three other doctors have also been asked to refrain from any activity of the council until they come out clean of allegations against them, the official said. -- PTI
