Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit India on September 9-10
September 07, 2024  15:37
PM Narendra Modi with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan/Courtesy X
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be on an official visit to India on September 9-10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

This would be the first visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.  

He will be accompanied by several ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation, the ministry of external affairs said on Saturday.  

On September 9, the Crown Prince will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation. 

He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.  

He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.  

On September 10, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate.  

"India and UAE share historically close and friendly ties. In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas, including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture," the MEA stated.  -- ANI
