RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 dead, many trapped in Lucknow building collapse
September 07, 2024  20:20
Rescue operation underway at the building collapse site in Lucknow/ANI on X
Rescue operation underway at the building collapse site in Lucknow/ANI on X
Three people were killed and 20 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on Saturday evening, officials said. 

As per information provided by the office of the UP relief commissioner, the injured have been rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital in the state capital. 

"Three people have been killed in the incident and 20 have been injured. Rescue operation is underway," they said. 

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. 

The incident occurred at around 5 pm. 

The building was being used as a godown, officials said. 

Some construction work was being done in the three-storey building. 

It was constructed around four years ago, the police said. 

Senior police and administrative officials are on the spot to oversee the ongoing rescue operations. 

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

RG Kar ex-principal's nexus with co-accused caused loss to govt: CBI
RG Kar ex-principal's nexus with co-accused caused loss to govt: CBI

The central probe agency had also placed the findings before a special court in Kolkata during a hearing earlier in the week, he said.

SEE: Sachin Tendulkar's Ganesh Chaturthi Ritual
SEE: Sachin Tendulkar's Ganesh Chaturthi Ritual

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a special video on Twitter, where he was seen performing the traditional Ganpati Aarti.

Women voters outnumber men in 8 Srinagar assembly constituencies
Women voters outnumber men in 8 Srinagar assembly constituencies

Women outnumber men in six of the eight assembly constituencies with Central Shalteng and Eidgah segments being the exceptions.

Former Liverpool skipper Yeats passes away
Former Liverpool skipper Yeats passes away

Former Liverpool captain and Scotland defender Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86

Assam introduces new Aadhaar issuance rules for fresh applicants
Assam introduces new Aadhaar issuance rules for fresh applicants

This will "stop the influx of illegal foreigners" and the state government will be 'very strict" in issuing Aadhaar cards, he said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances