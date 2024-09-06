Will Nitish dump BJP again?September 06, 2024 12:48
Is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also president of the Janata Dal-United, a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, set to change sides again?
Speculation is abuzz in Patna that Nitish Kumar is not comfortable in the NDA and could rejoin hands with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal to contest next year's assembly polls.
The provocation for such political gossip is Nitish Kumar's meeting with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, twice in recent days.

