Why is Anil Kapoor on Time's 100 AI Persons' List?





The list, released on Thursday, features 15 Indian or Indian-origin people.





Among them are Sundar Pichai of Google, and Satya Nadella of Microsoft.





Writing about 54-year-old Vaishnaw, the magazine said under his leadership, India hopes to become one of the top five countries for semiconductor manufacturing-a key component for modern AI systems within the next five years.





"Yet, Vaishnaw faces significant challenges in realising these ambitions. India's tech sector struggles with low private R&D investment and a lack of advanced manufacturing ecosystems. Its educational system is also catching up to produce the specialised workforce needed for cutting-edge AI and semiconductor development," it said.





India -- the world's fifth largest economy -- is trying to become a major player in the world of AI, it said.





Kapoor, 67, has been included in Time's AI list after a landmark victory in September 2023 over unauthorised AI use of his likeness.





The actor took up the case after a large number of distorted videos, gifs, and emojis bearing his likeness began circulating online. -- PTI

