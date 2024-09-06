RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Was dragged on road, but Cong was with us: Vinesh
September 06, 2024  15:53
image
Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat join the Congress party in the presence of party general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader Pawan Khera, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria. 

 After joining the Congress party, Vinesh Phogat says, "The fight is continuing, it hasn't ended yet. It's in court. We will win that fight as well. With the new platform that we are getting today, we will work for the service of the nation. The way we played our game with heart, we will give our best to work for our people. I want to tell my sisters, that I am with them. If there will be no one for you, I will be there, Congress party will be there. I have felt this, and I can assure you that we will be there for sure.

"I thank the Congress party... Kehte hain na ki bure time mein pata lagta hai ki apna kaun hai...When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad'."

Bajrang Punia adds, "What BJP IT Cell is saying today that we just wanted to do politics. We had written to all women BJP MPs to stand with us but they still didn't come. We are paying to raise the voices of women but now we know that BJP stands with atrocities against women, and all other parties stand with us. We will work hard to strengthen the Congress party and the nation...The day Vinesh qualified for finals the country was happy but the next day everyone was sad. At that time, one IT Cell was celebrating."

