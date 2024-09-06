Vistara's Frankfurt flight diverted to Turkey over bomb threat





The security alert (bomb threat) was noted by the Vistara crew onboard, the airline said in a statement.





The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport, and as per the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and Vistara is fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks, it added.





However, other details like the number of passengers and crew on board were not immediately known. -- PTI

Vistara flight UK 27, operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt, on Friday has been diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, the airline has said.