RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP nursery kid suspended for bringing non-veg food
September 06, 2024  19:39
File image
File image
A nursery student of a private school in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh was suspended because he allegedly brought non-vegetarian food in his tiffin box. 

The police said the incident took place on Thursday in Hilton Convent School. 

Though no formal police complaint has been lodged, district inspector of schools Vishnu Pratap Singh has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter. 

Principal of the school Avnish Kumar Sharma claimed that the boy, who hails from the Muslim community, used to make religious comments in school and brought non-veg food every day. 

A purported video of a heated argument between the principal and the boy's mother is doing the rounds on social media platforms. 

In the video, filmed by the mother, the principal claimed her son tells his friends that he will "convert them to Islam" and offers them non-vegetarian food. 

The principal also said that the boy's name was struck off the rolls as parents of some of his classmates complained about him. 

Though the woman denies sending non-veg in the lunch box, the principal is heard telling her that her son has confirmed he brought non-vegetarian food to school. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TN spiritual speaker lectures kids on karma, rebirth; faces heat
TN spiritual speaker lectures kids on karma, rebirth; faces heat

State school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured that action will be taken against the speaker for his controversial speech at a government school in Chennai.

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas, Padikkal stretch India D's lead vs India C
Duleep Trophy: Shreyas, Padikkal stretch India D's lead vs India C

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal struck half-centuries to help India D stretch their lead against India C on the second day of their Duleep Trophy match.

Vinesh, Bajrang join Cong. Next stop Haryana polls?
Vinesh, Bajrang join Cong. Next stop Haryana polls?

Phogat and Punia joined the party in the presence of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, spokesperson Pawan Khera and Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan.

In Pictures - Duckett slams rapid fifty before rain halts play
In Pictures - Duckett slams rapid fifty before rain halts play

Ben Duckett made a rapid fifty to lead England to 76/1 at lunch on the first day of the third Test against Sri Lanka.

It's official! Rahul Dravid joins Rajasthan Royals on multi-year contract
It's official! Rahul Dravid joins Rajasthan Royals on multi-year contract

Former Rajasthan Royals' captain and coach Rahul Dravid spent five seasons with the franchise from 2011 to 2015.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances