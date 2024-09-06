Tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder accused granted bail





Javed had pleaded for bail in the Jaipur bench of the high court after the NIA court denied him relief in the case.





Reacting to the development, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP used the case to gain electoral advantage, whereas BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said his party's government was committed to punishing the culprits behind the murder.





Through his counsel Syed Saadat Ali, Javed argued that he was arrested in the case based on phone call details whereas his location was not traced with the other accused involved in hatching the conspiracy.





Ali said the main accused are said to have gathered at a tea stall before the incident but the petitioner's location was not there.





No recovery has been made from him and that his guilt is yet to be established in a trial, and charges have already been framed, he said.





Considering the arguments of the defence counsel, the bench headed by Justice Pankaj Bhandari granted bail to Javed as his arrest was based upon his disclosure statement and other main accused in the matter.





Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death at his shop in the busy Hathipole area of Udaipur in June 2022 by two cleaver-wielding men Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Gause for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam, an incident that sent shockwaves across the country. -- PTI

