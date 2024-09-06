Shah to launch BJP's manifesto for J-K today





Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled in three phases, which will be conducted on September 18, 25, and October 1.





As per his scheduled visit, Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sankalp Patra today and tomorrow he will meet and interact with party workers at the 'Karyakarta Sammelan.'





Saying that Jammu and Kashmir has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, Shah further praised the Modi government for bringing a whole new era of peace and development to the territory.





Taking it to a social media post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Modi government. The region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities. Leaving for Jammu on my two-day visit, where I will launch the BJP's Sankalp Patra today and interact with our karyakartas tomorrow in the Karyakarta Sammelan."





On September 5, BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina filed his nomination paper for the assembly polls from the Nowshera Assembly constituency. Raina said that there is a strong wave of BJP in the entire Union Territory.





Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly constituencies, with 7 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.

