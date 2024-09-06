RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shah Rukh Khan-Priety Zinta's 'Veer Zaara' to re-release in cinemas
September 06, 2024  20:04
Yash Chopra's classic film Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priety Zinta, will once again play out on the big screen as the movie is set to re-release in theatres across the country on September 13. 

Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films, the banner started by the late cinema icon, shared the news in a post on Instagram. 

"The era of romance is back! Watch Veer-Zaara in theatres from Friday, 13th Sept, at a PVR INOX screen near you!" 

Shah Rukh and Preity played star-crossed lovers in the movie set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relationship. 

The movie was a major success when it released in 2004. 

Also starring Rani Mukerji, the film featured popular songs such as Tere Liye, Main Yahaan Hoon, Do Pal, Kyon Hawa, most of them sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam and Gurdas Maan served as male playback singers. 

The songs were based on old compositions by Madan Mohan. -- PTI
