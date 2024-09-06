Ruckus in Odisha assembly over Ravenshaw University row





The issue was raised during Zero Hour, a day after police booked three opposition BJD leaders including sitting MLA Byomkesh Roy following a complaint by a student at Malgodown police station.





The student alleged that Roy and others had threatened him with weapons during a torch rally protesting the proposed name change of Ravenshaw University, suggested by BJP leader and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his visit to Cuttack on August 31.





During the session, members from both parties stormed the well of the House, chanting slogans against the BJP government besides accusing it of attempting to suppress opposition voices and labeled the police action against Roy as "politically motivated" and a case of vendetta politics.





In his defence, Roy said he had visited Ravenshaw University at the invitation of some students and joined the torch rally, but never entered the campus.





The rally was held from Clock Chowk to College Square and Roy claimed that he was outside the varsity gate.





"As the BJP often used CBI and ED against political opponents, here also the state government framed charges against me to take political revenge," Roy said.





Roy was supported by senior member Ganeswar Behera of BJD who strongly condemned police action and said this was beginning of the vendetta politics of BJP in Odisha. -- PTI

The Odisha Assembly was adjourned twice on Friday amid a ruckus over the proposed name change of Ravenshaw University with opposition BJD and Congress members demanding the withdrawal of a police case against a sitting MLA.