RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RG Kar case: Where's the chargesheet, asks TMC
September 06, 2024  11:17
image
Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Friday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the status of the charge-sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. 

 "When is CBI filing a charge-sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case and putting the accused on trial? When?" he posted on X. 

 For the past few days, the TMC has been demanding that the CBI file the charge-sheet at the earliest. The Calcutta High Court had transferred the probe to the CBI from Kolkata Police in August. Police had arrested the main accused, a civic volunteer, a day after the incident on August 9. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli
This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli

'Would he have dominated during my era or before my era? I think he would.'

Sindhu teams with Pink Power Run to raise breast cancer awareness
Sindhu teams with Pink Power Run to raise breast cancer awareness

The event's ambitious Guinness World Record attempt will have scores of participants assembling to create a colossal human image of a bird, adorned entirely in pink.

MP woman raped, people film act to make video viral
MP woman raped, people film act to make video viral

The incident came to light after a video of the rape, shot by unidentified persons, went viral on social media, Kotwali Area's City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Om Prakash Mishra said.

Ganesh Installed In Mumbai's Richest Mandal
Ganesh Installed In Mumbai's Richest Mandal

The Goud Saraswat Brahmin Seva Mandal's Ganesh Mandal, located in Matunga, north central Mumbai, is widely considered to be the city's richest Ganesh Mandal.

Investors become poorer by Rs 4.12 lakh cr in morning trade
Investors become poorer by Rs 4.12 lakh cr in morning trade

Investors' wealth plummeted by Rs 4.12 lakh crore during the morning trade on Friday as markets faced a massive correction tracking a weak trend in global peers and fresh foreign fund outflows. Falling for the third day running, the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances