RG Kar case: Where's the chargesheet, asks TMC





"When is CBI filing a charge-sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case and putting the accused on trial? When?" he posted on X.





For the past few days, the TMC has been demanding that the CBI file the charge-sheet at the earliest. The Calcutta High Court had transferred the probe to the CBI from Kolkata Police in August. Police had arrested the main accused, a civic volunteer, a day after the incident on August 9. PTI

Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Friday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the status of the charge-sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.